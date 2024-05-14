Summitry LLC Sells 27,406 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Summitry LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 603,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 27,406 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 3.2% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $54,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.83. 9,656,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,149,151. The company has a market capitalization of $192.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

