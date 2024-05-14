Summitry LLC Sells 79 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Summitry LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 219.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in BlackRock by 1.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 9.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in BlackRock by 7.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in BlackRock by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BLK traded down $6.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $790.33. 399,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,469. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $794.94 and a 200 day moving average of $772.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

