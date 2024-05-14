Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Cut to C$76.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLF. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$76.09.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$69.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$72.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$70.10. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$61.84 and a 1 year high of C$74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Life Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total value of C$1,191,120.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

