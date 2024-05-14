Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Cut to C$76.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLF. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$76.09.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SLF
Sun Life Financial Stock Performance
Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.32%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Life Financial
In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total value of C$1,191,120.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sun Life Financial
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Dutch Bros Gives Investors More Bang for the Buck than Starbucks
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Home Depot: Earnings Mixed, Wait to Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.