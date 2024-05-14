Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,379,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,732,051,000 after purchasing an additional 731,163 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $717,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,969 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,348,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $699,750,000 after buying an additional 377,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,194,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $663,794,000 after buying an additional 762,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,248,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $593,188,000 after buying an additional 49,765 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SU. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE SU traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $39.63. 664,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,069. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.