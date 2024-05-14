Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Sunoco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.71.

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of SUN stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.70. 733,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,858. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.61.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). Sunoco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.876 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 77.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David K. Skidmore purchased 1,500 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $78,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $761,076.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

