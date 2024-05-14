SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up to $2.75

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.75, but opened at $5.03. SunPower shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 41,253,110 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPWR shares. Guggenheim cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.72.

SunPower Trading Up 89.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $913.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $356.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.58 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. As a group, analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,082,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,443,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,266,000 after acquiring an additional 145,367 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,708,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,231 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

