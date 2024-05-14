Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Up 28.5% in April

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,056,900 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the April 15th total of 4,711,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60,569.0 days.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SURVF remained flat at $0.82 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $1.01.

About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay and a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall.

