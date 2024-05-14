Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Up 28.5% in April

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,056,900 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the April 15th total of 4,711,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60,569.0 days.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SURVF remained flat at $0.82 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $1.01.
About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust
