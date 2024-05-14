Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 3.5%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $823.49 and last traded at $809.84. 2,223,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 9,188,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $782.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SMCI. StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $935.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $610.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,252 shares of company stock worth $29,950,223 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after buying an additional 1,265,542 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,768 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,466,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,520,000 after purchasing an additional 44,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $140,751,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.