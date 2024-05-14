Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
SDPI stock remained flat at $1.25 during trading on Friday. 88,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,285. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -0.03. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 62.62%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
