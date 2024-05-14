Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

SDPI stock remained flat at $1.25 during trading on Friday. 88,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,285. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -0.03. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 62.62%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. ( NYSE:SDPI Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 91,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.