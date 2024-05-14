Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 183.69% from the stock’s previous close.

STRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Sutro Biopharma Trading Up 1.9 %

STRO stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $264.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.09. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $113.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 71.42% and a negative net margin of 69.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,275.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,105,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after buying an additional 2,879,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,022,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,079,000 after purchasing an additional 132,790 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,001,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after buying an additional 449,052 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 281,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,202,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

See Also

