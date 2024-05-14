Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,788,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the April 15th total of 6,338,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,980.0 days.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Price Performance
SVCBF stock remained flat at $13.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $15.40.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile
