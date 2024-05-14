Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,788,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the April 15th total of 6,338,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,980.0 days.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Price Performance

SVCBF stock remained flat at $13.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, manufactures, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products in Sweden, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Containerboard, and Renewable Energy.

