Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Swiss Life Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:SZLMY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $38.32.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

Swiss Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.1277 per share. This is an increase from Swiss Life’s previous dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Swiss Life’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.