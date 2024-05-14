Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $63.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Sylvamo traded as high as $69.46 and last traded at $68.67, with a volume of 50696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.03.

Insider Transactions at Sylvamo

In other news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $699,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,566,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $699,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,566,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,664 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sylvamo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sylvamo by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,137,000 after acquiring an additional 78,279 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,810,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,562,000 after acquiring an additional 48,047 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sylvamo by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 126,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sylvamo by 7.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.38 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

