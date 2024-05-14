Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sylvamo Price Performance

SLVM stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average of $53.69. Sylvamo has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $68.97.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.38 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sylvamo will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

In other Sylvamo news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,226 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $769,504.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,094,892.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,664 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sylvamo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in Sylvamo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Sylvamo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

See Also

