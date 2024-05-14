T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,886,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,337,007 shares of company stock worth $1,030,264,862 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $162.41. 4,363,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,544,803. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.99. The stock has a market cap of $190.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

