T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.61. 1,005,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.17.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

