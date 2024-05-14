Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Short Interest Up 18.6% in April

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.76. 71,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,830. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $326.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.85 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tactile Systems Technology

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $35,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,239 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $98,638.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,410.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at $355,338.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,835 shares of company stock worth $315,682. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 17.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 308,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 55,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

