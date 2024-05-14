Taitron Components Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.
Taitron Components has increased its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.
Taitron Components Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.18. 1,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $4.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TAIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Taitron Components from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Taitron Components
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Taitron Components
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Dutch Bros Gives Investors More Bang for the Buck than Starbucks
Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.