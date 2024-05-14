Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Taitron Components from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Taitron Components Trading Down 0.3 %

TAIT stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.72. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.97%.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAIT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the fourth quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components in the 1st quarter valued at $851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

