Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4865 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $7.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 3.8 %

TSM stock traded up $5.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,294,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,232,700. The company has a market cap of $788.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.69 and its 200-day moving average is $118.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $83.22 and a 12 month high of $158.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

