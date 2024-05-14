Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.11

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, May 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.
Tamawood Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88.
Tamawood Company Profile
