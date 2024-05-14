Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.11

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, May 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88.

Tamawood Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract home construction, home design, project management, and other associated services in Australia. It is also involved in franchising and licensing operations, as well as sale of renewable energy certificates. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Rocklea, Australia.

