Tant Michael Boothman Sells 420 Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Tant Michael Boothman sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.11, for a total value of C$18,104.56.

Shares of FTT stock traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.12. Finning International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$33.77 and a twelve month high of C$46.30. The stock has a market cap of C$6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.13.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

