Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ TANH opened at $0.55 on Monday. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

