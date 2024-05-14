Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Tantech Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ TANH opened at $0.55 on Monday. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.
About Tantech
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tantech
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Is GameStop’s 80% Rally a Sign of Small Caps Returning?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Crypto Miners Strike Gold in AI: Stocks to Watch
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- The Next Drug You Take May be Designed By A.I.
Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.