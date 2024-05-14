Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) Announces GBX 1.43 Dividend

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Target Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Target Healthcare REIT stock opened at GBX 83 ($1.04) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £514.80 million, a P/E ratio of 908.89, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 81.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57. Target Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 66.30 ($0.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 88.90 ($1.12).

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile

UK listed Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL) is an externally managed Real Estate Investment Trust which provides shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital and income growth, from investing in a diversified portfolio of modern, purpose-built care homes. The Group's portfolio at 31 December 2023 comprised 98 assets let to 32 tenants with a total value of £911.1 million.

