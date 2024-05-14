Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) Announces GBX 1.43 Dividend

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Target Healthcare REIT Stock Performance
Shares of Target Healthcare REIT stock opened at GBX 83 ($1.04) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £514.80 million, a P/E ratio of 908.89, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 81.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57. Target Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 66.30 ($0.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 88.90 ($1.12).
Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile
