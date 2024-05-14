TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the April 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Stock Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS TAVHY traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.33. The stock had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57.

Get TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. alerts:

About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Qatar, Macedonia, Macedonia, Latvia, Croatia, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.