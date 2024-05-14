TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the April 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Stock Up 3.4 %
OTCMKTS TAVHY traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.33. The stock had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57.
