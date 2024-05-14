Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Gap Up to $2.40

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.75. Taysha Gene Therapies shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 555,839 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSHA. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $476.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $888,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378,974 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,096,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,327,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,616 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

