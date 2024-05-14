TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the April 15th total of 237,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TC Biopharm Price Performance
NASDAQ:TCBP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,362. TC Biopharm has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
TC Biopharm Company Profile
