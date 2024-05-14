TD Securities Lowers Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$32.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JWEL. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$34.69.

Shares of JWEL opened at C$25.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.67. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of C$22.10 and a one year high of C$32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

