TD Securities Raises Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$44.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

POW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$42.70.

POW opened at C$39.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$32.33 and a 52 week high of C$40.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$21.37 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5329341 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 65.60%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

