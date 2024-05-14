Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) PT Raised to GBX 205 at Berenberg Bank

Team Internet Group (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 185 ($2.32) to GBX 205 ($2.57) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.26% from the company’s current price.
Team Internet Group Stock Performance
TIG stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 155 ($1.95). The company had a trading volume of 1,058,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,371. The company has a market capitalization of £387.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,214.29 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 131.22. Team Internet Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112.34 ($1.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 155 ($1.95).
Team Internet Group Company Profile
