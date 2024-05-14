TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TechTarget from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TechTarget from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.88.
In other news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $440,045.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TechTarget news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $440,045.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $438,177.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 49.5% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,671,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,107,000 after purchasing an additional 884,295 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the third quarter worth approximately $6,831,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 156,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 153,761 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 160.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 124,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
