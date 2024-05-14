Tecnoglass’ (TGLS) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $65.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Sidoti cut shares of Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.83.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Price Performance

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $53.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.79. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.21.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $192.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.04 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.