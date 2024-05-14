Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 591,500 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 700,900 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 388,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE TNK traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.23. 139,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,341. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.26. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.93 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 37.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 485.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 298,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,435,000 after purchasing an additional 247,489 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 828,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 231,921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 94.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 409,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 198,613 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,243,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 182,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after buying an additional 117,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.