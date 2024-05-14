Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $13.50 by Analysts at Bank of America

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $16.50 to $13.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TDOC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.41.

TDOC stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,491,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,431. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.97. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Nikolaos P. Nanis sold 2,866 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $41,614.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 69,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, CTO Nikolaos P. Nanis sold 2,866 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $41,614.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 69,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $132,115.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,228.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,368 shares of company stock worth $1,989,227 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 106.6% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 19,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 319,898 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.2% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

