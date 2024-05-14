Tele2 AB (publ) (TLTZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on June 6th

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1568 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Tele2 AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $688.12 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.43%. Analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

