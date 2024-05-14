Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Teleperformance Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TLPFY traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $57.33. 11,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,975. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $89.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.26.

Teleperformance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $2.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Teleperformance’s previous dividend of $1.69. Teleperformance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the customers consultancy services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. The company offers customer relationship operations, technical support, technical assistance and customer acquisition services, management of business processes, back office and digital platform services, consulting, data analysis services, on-line interpretation, visa application management, health management services, and accounts receivable credit management services, and recruitment process outsource services.

