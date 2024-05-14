Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) PT Lowered to $4.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Telos in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Telos in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telos has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Telos Stock Performance

Shares of TLS opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. Telos has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $5.00.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Telos had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Telos will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,316,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,120 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Telos by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Telos by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,779,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,562,000 after buying an additional 81,610 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Telos by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,539,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 1,537,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telos by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,068,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 88,336 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

See Also

