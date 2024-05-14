Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of FIGS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.30.

Shares of FIGS stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,578,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,825. FIGS has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. The company has a market cap of $978.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.41.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.38 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at FIGS

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $139,922.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 468,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,774.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $139,922.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 468,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,774.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $87,321.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,613.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,200 shares of company stock valued at $237,349. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 30,793 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FIGS by 176.6% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 86,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 55,076 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

