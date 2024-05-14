Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the April 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 901,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TPST shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ TPST traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 289,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,206. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -1.65.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tempest Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Tempest Therapeutics comprises about 0.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

