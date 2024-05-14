Tempest Therapeutics’ (TPST) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TPST. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TPST
Tempest Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %
Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempest Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Tempest Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tempest Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tempest Therapeutics
Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tempest Therapeutics
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Trading Halts Explained
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.