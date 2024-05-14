Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Short Interest Down 20.1% in April

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the April 15th total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TER

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Teradyne by 57.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.96. 490,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,845. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.64. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $127.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.