TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Down to $2.24

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $1.98. TeraWulf shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 5,047,433 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WULF shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TeraWulf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Trading Down 10.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TeraWulf by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.