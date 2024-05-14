Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of -0.49.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). On average, analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 138,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $856,009.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,152.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERN. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 53,998 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,840,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after buying an additional 997,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

