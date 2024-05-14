Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1,199.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,570 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,078 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tesla by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,032,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,260,039,000 after buying an additional 2,293,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after buying an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,765,000 after purchasing an additional 909,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 302,803 shares of company stock valued at $56,124,840. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Tesla Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $3.42 on Monday, reaching $171.89. 66,810,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,694,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.29 and a 200 day moving average of $203.43. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $548.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

