Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,758 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 2.2% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $39,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Mizuho cut their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,803 shares of company stock worth $56,124,840. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.89. The stock had a trading volume of 66,810,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,694,859. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.