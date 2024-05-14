Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $177.86 and last traded at $177.79. Approximately 34,727,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 101,884,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.89.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC dropped their price target on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.29 and a 200-day moving average of $203.43. The stock has a market cap of $563.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,803 shares of company stock valued at $56,124,840. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 728,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $182,352,000 after buying an additional 25,943 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 776,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $193,935,000 after buying an additional 81,729 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

