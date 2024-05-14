Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.09

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 1021114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92.

In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $128,772.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $1,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 382,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $128,772.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,820 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 255,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,902,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,906 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 62.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 25,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 388,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.