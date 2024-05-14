Tezos 1-Day Volume Hits $48.85 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001428 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $863.02 million and approximately $48.85 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000906 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000813 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000619 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,002,233,278 coins and its circulating supply is 981,666,643 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.