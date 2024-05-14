The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.59.

Allstate Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $169.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

