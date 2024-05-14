The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock Position Lifted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,632,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,523 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.05% of AZEK worth $291,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 5,090.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,168,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AZEK by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,989,000 after buying an additional 881,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AZEK by 46.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,697,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,234,000 after buying an additional 853,656 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 54.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,348,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,844,000 after buying an additional 825,683 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 2,948.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 788,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,166,000 after acquiring an additional 762,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AZEK alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $467,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,457,075.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $467,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,457,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,431 shares of company stock worth $6,364,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AZEK

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80.

AZEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.